DAR swears in 700 BARC leaders in Caraga

During the event, DAR formally launched the Roxas–Maligaya–Tagbobonga (ROMATA) Agrarian Reform Community, which covers 353 ARBs. The community is expected to receive about ₱1.158 billion in investments over the next five years to support agricultural development, enterprise expansion and livelihood programs.

DAR-Caraga also facilitated marketing agreements worth ₱601,000, implemented a ₱950,000 enterprise development project, and provided loan grant assistance to improve farmers’ access to financing and business opportunities.

The agency further distributed farm machinery, equipment and livestock worth ₱3.9 million to 688 ARBs under the Climate-Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program.

Among the recipients was the Manapa Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries and Community Cooperative, which received a hog-fattening project.

“This support will greatly improve our livelihood and provide additional income for our members,” said cooperative chairperson Emmanuel Jotojot.

To improve market access, DAR also turned over a ₱50-million farm-to-market road project in Barangay Sico-Sico, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte. The project is expected to benefit 234 ARBs by reducing transportation costs and improving the movement of agricultural products.