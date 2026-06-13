DAR swears in 700 BARC leaders in Caraga

More than 700 Barangay Agrarian Reform Committee (BARC) members in the Caraga Region took their oath before Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III as the agency rolled out major support programs and infrastructure projects for agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
The mass oath-taking underscored DAR’s efforts to strengthen grassroots participation in agrarian reform while expanding support services for farming communities across the region.
Under Republic Act No. 6657, or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law, BARC members serve as DAR’s partners at the community level, helping identify qualified beneficiaries, assist in dispute resolution, monitor program implementation, and ensure government assistance reaches farmers.
Estrella said BARC members play a key role in helping ARBs maximize the benefits of agrarian reform programs.
“Through these programs, we can provide farmers with the support they need and opportunities to make their lands productive and sustainable for their families,” he said.
During the event, DAR formally launched the Roxas–Maligaya–Tagbobonga (ROMATA) Agrarian Reform Community, which covers 353 ARBs. The community is expected to receive about ₱1.158 billion in investments over the next five years to support agricultural development, enterprise expansion and livelihood programs.
DAR-Caraga also facilitated marketing agreements worth ₱601,000, implemented a ₱950,000 enterprise development project, and provided loan grant assistance to improve farmers’ access to financing and business opportunities.
The agency further distributed farm machinery, equipment and livestock worth ₱3.9 million to 688 ARBs under the Climate-Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program.
Among the recipients was the Manapa Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries and Community Cooperative, which received a hog-fattening project.
“This support will greatly improve our livelihood and provide additional income for our members,” said cooperative chairperson Emmanuel Jotojot.
To improve market access, DAR also turned over a ₱50-million farm-to-market road project in Barangay Sico-Sico, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte. The project is expected to benefit 234 ARBs by reducing transportation costs and improving the movement of agricultural products.