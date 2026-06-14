OFW remains mix-up riles Cacdac

The DMW chief directed labor officials in Beirut and the Philippines to determine where the error occurred in the repatriation process.

"This is a grave mistake and I'm taking full responsibility," Cacdac said, adding that he had personally communicated with both families and assured them that corrective measures were underway.

According to the DMW, initial findings suggest the mix-up may have occurred during the final preparation and shipment of the remains in Lebanon.

Cacdac said authorities were examining the last stage of handling at a funeral parlor in Beirut, particularly the wrapping of the caskets in black plastic and the placement of identification stickers before transport to the airport.

The agency noted that family representatives had witnessed the identification and sealing of the caskets earlier in the process, making the final handling stage a key focus of the investigation.

The error came to light after Gervoso's family opened the casket delivered to Antique and discovered the remains belonged to Zamoras. The families later confirmed that the two bodies had been switched.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration officials have assured both families that the remains will be returned to Manila and properly identified before being sent to their respective hometowns.

Cacdac said he plans to personally visit the families to apologize for the incident.

The DMW said accountability measures remain under review as investigators work to determine who was responsible for the switch.