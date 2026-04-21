2 Lebanon OFWs slain

Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were killed by their employer during a hostage incident in Beirut, Lebanon last 15 April, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday.
The victims, both long-time household service workers at the residence, were fatally shot during the incident. The DMW said the Lebanese employer was arrested and is in police custody pending formal charges.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac instructed agency undersecretaries to visit the families of the victims on Tuesday to convey condolences and guarantee full government support.
The DMW’s Migrant Workers Office and the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon are coordinating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of criminal charges.