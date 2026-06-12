Sue Ramirez opens up on family strength amid mother’s health battle

“Ang pinaka-nami-miss ko talaga, makausap si mommy,” she revealed. “Simula nung nagkasakit si mommy, parang hindi ko na siya nakausap ulit in a normal way.”

The actress spoke lovingly of her mother, whom she described as the pillar of their family. Raising five children while caring for a husband who also faced serious health complications years ago, her mother became a living example of resilience, sacrifice, and unconditional love.

“I was molded by a very strong woman who is my mom,” Ramirez said.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the actress remains optimistic about her mother’s recovery. She expressed hope that ongoing therapies will help improve her condition and restore some of the abilities affected by her illness.

“Sana matulungan ng speech therapy at physical therapy ’yung kalagayan niya,” she shared.

Throughout the challenging journey, Ramirez has found comfort in the support system surrounding her, particularly from her partner, Dominic Roque. According to the actress, their relationship has become a source of strength, with prayer and quiet companionship helping her cope during difficult moments.

“He loves me in my love language,” she said, describing the care and understanding she receives from Roque.

While the road ahead remains uncertain, Ramirez’s story is a reminder that even public figures face deeply personal struggles behind the spotlight. Through faith, family, and unwavering hope, the actress continues to draw strength from the very values her mother instilled in her—resilience, love, and perseverance in the face of life’s toughest challenges.