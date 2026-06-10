Sue Ramirez changes view on motherhood

"Hindi bara-bara yung desisyon na magkababy. Ang haba ng preparation na kailangan mong gawin. You really have to secure yung bata, una sa lahat, and to prioritize someone and to give your all to someone na galing sa'yo. Siguro (probably) it's best if you find a partner that is on the same page, someone who wants it with you (having a baby is not an easy decision. It requires a lot of preparation. You really have to make sure the child is secure and cared for above all else, and be ready to prioritize someone and give your all to someone who came from you)," Sue said.

She shared that the film helped her realize that becoming a parent requires careful planning, emotional readiness and a strong foundation built with the right partner.

Beyond its themes of family and responsibility, Sue also spoke warmly about working with co-star Rico Blanco, praising his artistry and natural ability to communicate emotions.

"I love Rico, he is such a kind person, he has such a good heart, and he's so so talented, and I have no doubts with his acting. He's a singer, and singers, as we all know, madali sa kanila magconvey ng mensahe (it’s easy for them to convey their message), because that's what they do, they connect through their music, and that's what acting is, you connect with your audience as well," she said.

"He has that power to connect with an audience, and that's basically what you need in acting."

For Sue, Project Baby became more than just another acting project. She said it offered valuable insights into responsibility, readiness and the life-changing decision of bringing a child into the world, lessons she continues to carry in her personal and professional life.