SM Hotels names SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu’s new GM

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) has appointed Janytte Siega as general manager of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, the country’s upcoming convention and exhibition facility located within the SM Seaside Cebu complex and scheduled to open in November 2026.

Siega is a hospitality veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the hotel, banquet and MICE sectors. She brings extensive expertise in operations leadership, guest experience management and large-scale convention operations.

Before her new role, she served as director of Banquets and Event Services and officer-in-charge for Operations at SMX Convention Center Manila, where she contributed to managing high-volume event execution and enhancing service standards at one of the Philippines’ leading MICE venues.