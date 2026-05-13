SM Prime bets on Cebu growth with Arena’s June opening

“The enduring success of SM MOA Arena shows the strong demand for world-class entertainment venues, so we are bringing the same proven model to Cebu,” said Jeffrey C. Lim, President of SM Prime. “We believe Cebu is a key growth center, and this arena will help attract major events, support tourism, and create more economic activity for the region.”

Designed to accommodate up to 25,000 people, the seven-storey facility will be among the country’s largest indoor arenas.

SM Prime said the arena’s location near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and within a mixed-use complex with retail, hospitality, and transport access supports its strategy of building destinations outside Metro Manila.

The venue’s event bowl can accommodate both concerts and smaller events. At the same time, its digital infrastructure, including 5G connectivity, center-hung displays, and LED ribbon boards, is designed to support production requirements.

The development also includes suites and hospitality spaces for corporate clients and event partners.

SM Prime said the arena was designed to support productions through back-of-house facilities, including a practice court and spaces that can serve as holding areas, breakout rooms, and private event venues.