Siega named Cebu SMX GM

According to SMHCC, Siega has built her career across the Philippines and the Middle East, working with luxury hotels and international hospitality brands in Cebu, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Her experience includes handling corporate, government and social events attended by international delegates and dignitaries.

In her new role, Siega will oversee the facility’s pre-opening preparations, including operational readiness, talent development and strategic partnerships as the company prepares to launch the venue.

“I am honored to take on this new role and be part of bringing SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu to life. Cebu continues to be a vital hub for tourism, business functions, and international gatherings, and I look forward to working alongside our team and partners in establishing the venue as a premier destination for meetings, conventions, exhibitions and large-scale activations in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region,” Siega said.

The SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu will offer more than 21,000 square meters of leasable space across six levels and will be directly connected to the SM Seaside Arena and SM Seaside Cebu Mall. The integrated complex is expected to cater to exhibitions, conventions, entertainment events and hospitality-related activities.

SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles said the appointment underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its MICE portfolio and supporting Cebu’s growth as a business events and tourism destination.

SMHCC is the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc. Its portfolio currently includes 10 hotel properties with more than 2,600 rooms and over 42,000 square meters of convention space, including SMX Convention Center venues in Manila, Clark, Davao, Bacolod and Aura, as well as several trade halls nationwide.