Quake-damaged Sarangani road reopened

According to DPWH Region XI Director Acmad Cayamombao D. Dia, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon directed regional and district offices to expedite clearing operations to ensure the safety of motorists and facilitate the delivery of relief goods, electricity supplies and other assistance to affected communities.

The Sarangani District Engineering Office conducted the clearing operations, while the DPWH also designated alternative routes and deployed heavy equipment to retrieve vehicles and structures buried by landslides.

The agency said it continues to conduct 24/7 restoration and clearing operations along national highways in the region. The affected road serves as a key link between Sarangani province and the municipality of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that field offices from CARAGA, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao and SOCCSKSARGEN have joined forces to support relief operations in earthquake-affected areas of Sarangani.

The agency said more than 100 personnel have been mobilized to assist in field operations, documentation and reporting activities.