Assistance continues for Sarangani quake victims

The DSWD reported field offices of CARAGA, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and SOCCSKSARGEN joined forces for operations in the earthquake-affected areas in Saranggani.

“As part of the coordinated effort, more than 100 correspondents have been mobilized and are now ready for deployment in various field locations to support coverage, documentation, and real-time reporting of response activities on the ground”, the DSWD Region 12 stated.

Glan, Sarangani

The DSWD also reported that Blue Carbon Philippines donated 50 units of solar panels to the affected municipality of Glan, Sarangani, following a recent earthquake in Mindanao.

“An additional power source for residents affected by the strong earthquake in the municipality of Glan, Sarangani is provided by the 50 units of solar panels from Blue Carbon Philippines,” the DSWD said on Friday.

According to the DSWD, the donated solar panels will be installed in evacuation centers to benefit affected residents.

“It is expected that these will arrive in the municipality within four days,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, the DSWD Region 12, commenced the initial loading of 5, 295 Family Food Packs (FFPs) with the Philippine Army for airlift operations to the earthquake-affected barangays of Datal Bukay, Lagimit, Congan, and New Aklan in Glan municipality.

"The airlift operation aims to ensure the timely delivery of food assistance to families in geographically isolated and hard-to-reach communities affected by the recent earthquake", the field office said.

From donated solar panels and transported food packs, the DSWD, with the help of CARAGA Field Office, has provided hot meals for 250 evacuees in front of the Glan Municipal Plaza.

Malungon, Sarangani

The DSWD SOCCSKSARGEN has monitored individuals affected by the recent earthquake in Malungon, Sarangani Province.

The Malungon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported three (3) individuals were injured — one (1) was treated as an outpatient, while two (2) were admitted to hospitals in General Santos City and Sarangani Provincial Hospital.

The agency is coordinating with local authorities in locating and validating admitted patients for the provision of appropriate cash assistance and other available support services.

Kiamba, Saranggani

Earthquake-affected patients in Kiamba, Saranggani received cash assistance from the DSWD.

A total of 36 patients at Dr. Cornelio Martinez Sr. Memorial Hospital in Poblacion, Kiamba, received financial assistance worth P10,000 from DSWD Region 12.

“The beneficiaries were patients receiving treatment at the hospital who were affected by the recent earthquake”, the regional DSWD stated.

The SOCCSKSARGEN social workers and information officers, however, facilitated the validation and distribution process for timely release of assistance to qualified beneficiaries.