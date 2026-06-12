PNP chief urges stronger parental guidance after student caught with knife, drug paraphernalia

"The guidance of parents remains the first line of defense in protecting children from all forms of threats that include breaking the law. Together with school authorities and other stakeholders, let us work together to ensure their safety and welfare," Nartatez said.

The student was brought to the barangay hall, where she claimed she was keeping the items for a cousin, before being turned over to a reformation center for appropriate intervention. Nartatez ordered a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and emphasized that parental involvement should extend beyond the home to knowing their children's daily activities and social circles.

The PNP chief also directed local police units to strengthen coordination with schools and local government units while maintaining a strong police presence in and around campuses to safeguard students, teachers and school communities.