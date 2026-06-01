PNP heightens security in major shopping hubs

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the police force has already factored in the shift in school preparation timelines and moved to adjust deployment plans accordingly.

“We have anticipated the early surge in school shopping caused by the adjustments to the DepEd calendar, and the PNP has proactively recalibrated its deployment strategy to meet this shift,” Nartatez said.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement a three-term school calendar for School Year 2026–2027 starting 8 June, as part of a reform to improve learning continuity and reduce classroom disruptions.

3 terms from 4

Under the new system, the school year is divided into three structured terms instead of four quarters: the first term will run from June to early September, then mid-September to early December, and January 2027 to late March, with the school year ending in April 2027.

Shopping districts such as Divisoria, Quiapo, Recto, Sta. Cruz, Baclaran in Parañaque, Greenhills in San Juan, and major supermalls in Metro Manila and nationwide have reported earlier foot traffic from parents and students buying school supplies.

The PNP chief ordered increased police visibility and foot patrols in identified high-density shopping zones to deter petty crimes that usually spike during seasonal shopping periods.

“Our regional and local units are already on high alert, expanding our presence with maximum footprint deployment in high-density areas to guarantee public safety. We want to reassure parents and students that our police force is on the ground to provide a secure environment while they prepare for the upcoming school opening,” Nartatez said.

“We have ordered the deployment of additional foot patrols, K9 units and covert personnel to deter pickpockets and syndicates who exploit crowded seasonal rushes,” he added.