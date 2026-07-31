Authorities also rescued five women during the operation. The suspect has been charged with qualified trafficking in persons.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the operation stemmed from intelligence reports that the suspect was allegedly procuring women and men for politicians, businessmen and members of the uniformed services.

A forensic examination of the suspect's mobile phone allegedly uncovered conversations about a plan to frame a senior administration official by making it appear that he was among the suspect's clients.

"Lumabas itong grupong ito, meron palang kumakausap na malalaking tao, malalaking mga politiko para mag-set up, mag-frame-up ng kilalang opisyal ng administrasyon para palabasin na itong opisyal na ito ay kanilang parukyano, kanilang customer," Matibag said.

According to Matibag, the suspect later identified Executive Secretary Ralph Recto as the alleged target of the supposed scheme.

The suspect also allegedly told investigators that former Negros congressman Jacinto "Jing" Paras had contacted him regarding the plan.

According to the NBI, the suspect claimed that he and four women were each promised P1 million to falsely allege that Recto forced them to use illegal drugs and engage in sexual acts.

The suspect further alleged that Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste was the financier of the purported operation.

Investigators said the group was allegedly expecting to receive a 30-percent down payment the following week before the NBI operation disrupted the alleged scheme.

The NBI emphasized that the allegations came from the arrested suspect and have yet to be independently verified. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and have not announced whether additional charges or complaints will be filed against other individuals.