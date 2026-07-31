The Philippine Hanging Parrot, locally known as kulasisi, is classified as Critically Endangered under Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No. 2019-09 due to severe threats to its population.

Meanwhile, the South Philippine Hawk-Eagle, also known as Pinsker's Hawk-Eagle, is listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with an estimated 1,300 to 3,600 mature individuals remaining in the wild.

Machica urged the public to immediately turn over injured, displaced or rescued wildlife to the nearest DENR office or the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center to ensure they receive proper treatment and rehabilitation before being released.

He also reminded the public that the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act prohibits the hunting, capture, trade or possession of wildlife without the necessary permits.

"Let's respect the law and let wild animals remain wild where they truly belong," Machica said.

Mahagnao Volcano Natural Park is a protected ecotourism site centered on a dormant volcano in Burauen, Leyte. The park is known for its forests, crater lakes, hot springs and geothermal features.