PNP ramps up security for June school opening

The Department of Education earlier announced the full implementation of Oplan Balik Eskwela to address concerns involving enrollment, transportation, public safety, and school readiness through coordination among government agencies and local government units.

Nartatez said police commanders have been directed to coordinate closely with school administrators, barangay officials, and local traffic management offices to maintain peace and order around educational institutions.

“We will deploy our personnel across all regions to establish a highly visible, reassuring police presence that deters criminals and ensures our schools remain secure, peaceful sanctuaries for learning,” he said.

Police assistance desks will also be activated in strategic areas near schools to immediately respond to public concerns and emergencies.

The PNP likewise urged parents, barangay officials, and community volunteers to work with authorities by promptly reporting suspicious individuals or activities, particularly in crowded areas where students may be vulnerable to theft, scams, and other street crimes.