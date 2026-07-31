"Open government can be achieved if the youth exercises their right to demand accountability," he said.

He encouraged students to question government actions, speak out against practices that erode public trust, and keep discussions on good governance alive.

"You must make us hear your voice... You must make us feel that, or nothing will change," he said.

Remulla also emphasized that democratic freedoms were won through sacrifice and urged young Filipinos to protect those rights by exercising them responsibly.

He cited transparency initiatives implemented during his tenure as Cavite governor, including the province's recognition as the country's first ISO-certified provincial government, and highlighted ongoing DILG reforms aimed at curbing corruption, improving procurement, and livestreaming public bidding.

According to Remulla, the department saved about P100 million in the procurement of 224 vehicles through transparent bidding processes.

During the event, the DILG formally accredited the DLSU-Jesse M. Robredo Institute of Governance as a partner in implementing programs for civil society organizations and the OGP Localized Program.

Students question NTF-ELCAC, protest policing

During the open forum, students challenged Remulla on the government's treatment of activists and the role of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Remulla rejected claims that the task force targets student activists.

"I was part of the NTF-ELCAC. It was never against student activists," he said, adding that law enforcement only intervenes when individuals become involved in armed rebellion.

"We never red-tag students if they are voicing their concerns, and I give you that guarantee," he said.

Students also questioned the arrest of protesters and the use of force during demonstrations.

Remulla said those arrested had allegedly violated the law by defacing government property with graffiti and that police used only the minimum amount of force necessary to stop the offense.

He also addressed questions about the death of protester Eric Saber during a September 21 demonstration, saying the fatal shot came from an unregistered firearm and not from the Philippine National Police.

"The question of who killed him has never been answered. But I assure you, it was not the PNP," Remulla said.

Following his responses, some students chanted protest slogans calling for justice and accountability.

Remulla responded by saying, "Very well done."

"I told you I was called a fascist. It's okay. I don't mind. No one will arrest you. No one will tag you. You have that right. Exercise that right," he added.