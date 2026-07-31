The tobacco farmers received a total of P2,961,637.17 in incentives from Universal Leaf Philippines Inc. for the 2025–2026 cropping season.

In the same event, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) turned over 59 water pumps to various irrigators’ associations in the municipality to strengthen irrigation services and support crop production.

Local officials said the initiative reflects the continued collaboration between the municipal government, private stakeholders, and national agencies in boosting agricultural productivity and improving the livelihoods of farmers in Piddig.

The incentive distribution and turnover of irrigation equipment form part of ongoing efforts to provide assistance to the town’s farming communities, particularly those engaged in tobacco production and irrigated agriculture.