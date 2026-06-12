CAMPI wraps milestone PIMS

The show featured 100 vehicle displays, excluding test drive units, and 26 product launches and unveilings. Visitors saw a mix of internal combustion models, electrified vehicles and new technologies covering safety, efficiency, connectivity and sustainability.

CAMPI president Jing Atienza said the turnout showed the strength of the automotive industry and the need for reliable and energy-efficient mobility options for Filipinos.

Aside from new vehicles, PIMS also featured brand activities, technology displays, celebrity appearances, live performances and an aftermarket zone for tires, lubricants, accessories, car care products and other vehicle-related services.

Car clubs also took part in the event, turning the show into a wider gathering for motoring communities. BPI and Motul supported the milestone edition as sponsors and partners.