PIMS draws crowds

The 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) opened at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City with strong first-day attendance and 17 automotive brands on display.
Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc., (CAMPI) the four-day event runs until 7 June under the theme “Forward in Every Drive.”
The show gathers carmakers, government officials, industry groups, media and motoring fans in one venue.
Department of Energy Energy Utilization and Management Bureau Director Patrick Aquino said PIMS has become an important venue for industry engagement and new mobility ideas.
CAMPI president Jing Atienza said the show highlights the sector’s push for broader transport choices for Filipino consumers.
Seventeen automotive brands are participating in this year’s show: Suzuki, Isuzu, Nissan, MG, Toyota, Mitsubishi Motors, Jetour, BAIC, Chery, Kia, Omoda and Jaecoo, Foton, Geely, Honda, Subaru, VinFast and Tesla.
Brand pavilions transformed the show floor into immersive destinations featuring vehicle displays, technology demonstrations, interactive activities, and hands-on experiences that allowed visitors to engage directly with the latest automotive innovations.
Several brands used the show to launch or preview new models. Nissan brought in the X-Trail e-POWER. Toyota displayed the Land Cruiser FJ, Hilux and Land Cruiser HEV.
Mitsubishi introduced the Outlander PHEV and Xforce GLX. Subaru launched the Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid, while Honda previewed its e:HEV lineup.
PIMS also featured its aftermarket and lifestyle section, bringing together exhibitors offering car care products, accessories, performance upgrades, technology solutions, and lifestyle merchandise.
Automotive communities and owner groups from participating brands likewise gathered throughout the event, highlighting the passion and community spirit that continue to fuel the local automotive scene.