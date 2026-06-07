PIMS draws crowds

The 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) opened at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City with strong first-day attendance and 17 automotive brands on display.

Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc., (CAMPI) the four-day event runs until 7 June under the theme “Forward in Every Drive.”

The show gathers carmakers, government officials, industry groups, media and motoring fans in one venue.

Department of Energy Energy Utilization and Management Bureau Director Patrick Aquino said PIMS has become an important venue for industry engagement and new mobility ideas.