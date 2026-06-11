PNP highlights officers’ sacrifices amid Mindanao quake response

Despite the uncertainty, he remained with fellow responders, helping evacuate residents and ensuring the safety of children and families seeking shelter.

It took nearly a day before he was able to confirm that his loved ones were safe and learn that their home had been destroyed by the earthquake.

His story is one of many unfolding across Regions 9, 11, and 12, as well as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), where police officers have remained on the frontlines of disaster response while dealing with their own personal hardships brought about by the calamity.

Since the earthquake struck, thousands of police personnel have been deployed to assist in search-and-rescue operations, evacuation efforts, traffic management, security operations, relief distribution, and coordination with local government units and disaster response agencies.

Many have worked extended hours amid aftershocks, damaged infrastructure, and difficult conditions to help ensure the safety of affected residents.

As communities continue to recover, the PNP has intensified support for the establishment and security of temporary tent cities for families displaced by the earthquake.

Police personnel are assisting local government units and partner agencies in identifying safe areas, maintaining order, ensuring security, and helping guarantee that displaced residents have access to immediate assistance while authorities conduct structural assessments of damaged homes and buildings.

These continuing efforts reflect the PNP’s commitment to responsive and effective public service during emergencies, consistent with its thrust of enhancing police operations and strengthening disaster response capabilities during crises.

The operations are likewise aligned with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that government assistance reaches affected communities and that the safety and welfare of disaster victims remain a priority throughout the recovery process.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the dedication shown by police personnel in affected areas demonstrates the true spirit of public service.

“In times of disaster, our police officers do more than enforce the law. They become rescuers, protectors, coordinators, and sources of reassurance for communities facing uncertainty. We recognize the sacrifices being made by our personnel on the ground, many of whom are also affected by this tragedy, yet continue to serve with dedication and compassion,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief emphasized that the organization remains fully committed to supporting government efforts aimed at helping affected families recover and rebuild.

“Habang patuloy ang pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan, mananatiling katuwang nila ang kanilang kapulisan. We will continue working closely with local governments, disaster response agencies, and community leaders to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most and that our communities remain safe throughout the recovery process,” he added.

While the earthquake left behind damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods, and difficult challenges for many communities, it also revealed countless acts of dedication from responders who chose service above self.

From conducting rescues and assisting evacuees to securing temporary shelters and supporting tent cities, police officers across Mindanao continue to demonstrate that public service extends far beyond the badge.

As recovery efforts move forward, the Philippine National Police remains steadfast in its mission to protect, assist, and serve, embodying its vision of a “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”