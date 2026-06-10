PRO-12 chief: Police morale remains high as earthquake response continues across Region 12

The regional police chief noted that officers have been deployed not only for search, rescue, and relief operations but also for security missions aimed at protecting properties and preventing criminal activities in affected areas.

To sustain operations, PRO-12 has implemented rotational deployments to ensure personnel remain effective despite the demanding conditions on the ground.

The earthquake also affected police facilities, with the PRO-12 Regional Headquarters sustaining minor cracks. However, Manibog said operations continue, although some personnel have temporarily set up offices outside the building due to the threat of strong aftershocks.

Communication has also posed challenges following the disaster. According to Manibog, telecommunications and internet services in several areas remain unstable because of damaged infrastructure and intermittent power supply.

Despite these difficulties, police units have continued to coordinate through handheld radio systems and other alternative communication equipment.

While the PNP remains heavily engaged in humanitarian efforts, Manibog emphasized that law enforcement operations have not been set aside. Security personnel were immediately deployed to guard collapsed establishments, abandoned homes, evacuation centers, and other vulnerable locations to prevent looting and other crimes.

Police assistance desks were likewise established in evacuation centers to provide support and ensure public safety among displaced residents.

According to PRO-12, no major incidents involving robbery, shooting, or other focus crimes have been recorded since the earthquake struck, even as police personnel balanced disaster response and public safety operations.

Manibog also highlighted the crucial role played by police officers deployed under the Balik Eskwela program on the morning of the earthquake. With officers already stationed in schools before classes and flag ceremonies began, they were able to help maintain order and guide students to safety when the earthquake struck at around 7:13 a.m.

Beyond security operations, PRO-12 personnel have been assisting in road-clearing efforts, transporting relief supplies, supporting distribution activities, and participating in search, rescue, and retrieval operations alongside various government agencies and local disaster response teams.

Manibog assured residents that the Philippine National Police will continue to support earthquake-hit communities throughout the recovery process.

"We remain committed to serving and protecting our fellow Filipinos. The Philippine National Police will continue to provide assistance wherever it is needed as communities recover from this disaster," he said.