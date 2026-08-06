In Besao, eight families, or 24 individuals, evacuated from Catengan and transferred to safer houses within the barangay. In Bontoc, two families, or eight individuals, from Caluttit were relocated to an evacuation center.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mountain Province 1st District Engineering Office reported multiple road closures and lane restrictions as of 11:55 a.m. due to continuous rains that caused landslides, mudflows and rockfalls.

The Junction Talubin-Barlig-Calaccad Road in Barangay Talubin, Bontoc, was closed to all traffic because of an unstable slope. DPWH personnel have deployed heavy equipment to clear the area.

The Mountain Province-Tabuk-Enrile Road in Sitio Agadchang, Betwagan, Sadanga, was also closed after a slope collapse. Maintenance crews remain on standby until rockfalls subside.

Two other national roads are under one-lane traffic.

The Baguio-Bontoc Road in Sitio Tabbak, Sabangan, has been reduced to a single lane following a slope collapse. Motorists are advised to take the Maba-ay-Abatan-Nacagang Road as an alternate route.

The Mountain Province-Nueva Vizcaya Road in Sitio Finew, Samoki, Bontoc, is also limited to one lane due to a mudflow.

DPWH said all other national roads under its jurisdiction remain passable but advised motorists to exercise caution due to continuing rainfall.