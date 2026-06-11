CAB trims fuel surcharge as jet fuel prices ease

Under the CAB’s pricing matrix, Level 12 applies when jet fuel prices range from P54 to below P57 per liter, down from the P57 to below P60 per liter bracket covered by Level 13.

For domestic routes, fuel surcharges will now range from P389 to P1,137 per passenger, depending on flight distance, compared with P423 to P1,237 under the previous level.

International passengers will also see lower charges. Flights to nearby destinations such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam will carry a maximum fuel surcharge of P1,284.40, down from P1,396.74.

Meanwhile, travelers bound for long-haul destinations including North America, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands will pay a maximum surcharge of P9,095.37, lower than the previous P9,890.88. For flights exceeding 14,000 kilometers, the surcharge ceiling drops by more than P835, from P10,385.42 to P9,550.13.

CAB reminded airlines that carriers seeking to impose fuel surcharges during the period must file the required application with the agency and ensure rates do not exceed the approved Level 12 cap.

The regulator also set the applicable exchange rate for fuel surcharges collected in foreign currency at P61.62 to $1.