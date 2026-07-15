Nine people were reported injured due to landslides, including one each in Marinduque, Davao Occidental, and Sarangani; two each in Benguet, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao del Norte.

The agency also reported 14 missing persons: one in Maguindanao del Sur, two each in Zamboanga del Sur and Sarangani, four in Lanao del Sur, and five in Davao Occidental.

"Validation of the reported casualties is still ongoing," the OCD said.

The agency said about 244,000 families, or more than one million individuals, have been affected by the weather disturbances.

Around 5,000 displaced families, or approximately 22,000 individuals, remain sheltered in 86 evacuation centers nationwide.

The OCD also reported 766 houses were totally destroyed, while 853 sustained partial damage.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P4.18 million, while losses to agriculture reached P12.50 million.

The government has so far provided P73.06 million worth of assistance to affected families, according to the agency.