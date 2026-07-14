In an advisory released Tuesday, the agency noted that all valid and subsisting Certificates of Public Convenience (CPCs) for (TNVS) are automatically converted into Authority to Operate Certificates (ATOCs) with no application for renewal or filing a motion for conversion needed among operators.

“Operators whose CPCs fall within the foregoing classification and are nearing expiration are advised that they are no longer required to file an application for renewal, since their CPCs have already been converted into ATOCs by operation of Section 14(a),” the advisory stated.

The LTFRB, meanwhile, noted that the operator may file a Manifestation requesting its issuance with the Legal Division of the Board or the Legal Section of the Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office if an operator wishes to obtain a formal copy of the converted ATOC.

The agency added that no filing fee was required or collected for the filing of the Manifestation or for the issuance of the converted ATOC.

“For clarity, CCS that had already expired with a duly filed application for renewal, been canceled, revoked, suspended, or otherwise ceased to be valid and subsisting before the effectivity of Memorandum Circular No. 2026-049 are not covered by the automatic conversion under Section 14(a),” the advisory said.