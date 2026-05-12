CAB cuts airline fuel surcharges for 2nd half of May

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file their application with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” the advisory read.

Level 15 matrix

Under the Level 15 matrix, domestic fuel surcharges now range from P491 to P1,436 per passenger for one-way flights, depending on distance. This is lower than the P593 to P1,734 imposed under Level 18 and the P627 to P1,834 under Level 19.

For international flights, passengers traveling to nearby Asian destinations such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Brunei will pay a fuel surcharge of P1,621.42 under Level 15, down from P1,958.44 under Level 18 and P2,070.77 under Level 19.

Flights to China

Flights to China will carry a surcharge of P2,201.47, while routes to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia will have P2,424.46. Passengers traveling to Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia will pay P2,522.31.