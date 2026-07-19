Atty. Vigor Mendoza, the chairman of the regulatory board, said that the fixed pick-up fare system’s implementation was meant to hit two birds with one stone–tending to the concerns of both the commuters and the transportation sector.

“While commuters’ welfare is a priority, part of our mandate is also to ensure that the concerns of those from the public transportation sectors are heard. In this case, the revival of the pick-up fare implementation will serve both ends,” Mendoza said.

To recall, the fixed pick-up fare system was first implemented during the Christmas season in 2025 as passengers complained over the high booking prices, particularly during rush hour.

More than looking to assist drivers struggling, the LTFRB explained that the scheme was also meant to regulate pick-up charges, protecting daily commuters from companies that may abuse similar traffic situations through unauthorized fares.

Price fares under the new memo issued under the regulatory board were said to have been adopted from the former implementation of the scheme through Memorandum Circular No. 2025-058, while offering a stricter prohibition on pick-up fares for passengers beyond a five-kilometer radius.

“TNCs are directed to limit the matching radius to five (5) kilometers to minimize passenger waiting time and operational costs. No Pick-Up Fare beyond the five-kilometer radius amounts above shall be imposed or collected,” the order read.

Under the scheme, prices of pick-up within a one-kilometer radius for hatchback and subcompact vehicles are placed at P24, while the price scales per kilometer to P48, P72, P96, and P120, respectively.

A similar approach is carried out for sedan types, with prices starting at P26 for one-kilometer, P52 for two-kilometers, P78 for three-kilometers, P104 for four-kilometers, and P130 for five-kilometers.

Premium TNVS rates, on the other hand, are set at P58 through a one-kilometer radius, with the highest rate placed at P289 for commuters within a five-kilometer radius.

Amid increased traffic in major areas around Metro Manila, particularly along EDSA Avenue, the LTFRB said that it viewed the revival of the program as a necessary step to improving the overall commuting experience.

“There is a need to revive the fixed Pick-Up Fares under MC No. 2025-058, which the board previously found reasonable in order to prevent service shortages, ensure the availability of rides across all areas, and protect the riding public from unauthorized or improvised pick-up charges,” it said.

As part of its safeguarding measures, the LTFRB has also ordered Transport Network Companies (TNCs) to clearly indicate the breakdown of pick-up fares prior to the passenger’s confirmation of their booking as well as to properly inform commuters of the said rates prior to accepting the ride.

The regulatory board has also mandated TNCs to properly indicate the pick-up fare rate on electronic receipts as a distinct line item.