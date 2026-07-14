After a thorough evaluation of relevant documents and other supporting evidence, the application for compensation filed by the victims was approved by the Board.

The award corresponds to 47 qualifying offenses, consisting of seven counts of Rape and Acts of Lasciviousness, and 39 counts of violation of Article III, Section 5(b) of RA No. 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

This grant demonstrates the Department’s commitment to a compassionate, victim-centered approach that prioritizes the welfare and recovery of children by providing timely, responsive assistance.

"We fully recognize that no amount of money can undo the pain and suffering experienced by a child, but we hope that this assistance will help them ease some of the burdens they carry, support their recovery and help them rebuild their lives," Vida stressed.