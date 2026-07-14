The Department of Justice-Board of Claims (DOJ-BOC), in pursuit of "real justice for all" awarded ₱470,000.00 in financial compensation to a 10-year-old rape victim from Guimaras under the Victims Compensation Program (VCP) pursuant to Republic Act (RA) No. 7309.
Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida with BOC Chairperson and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Miguel F. Gudio, Jr. and Negros Island Region (NIR) Regional Prosecutor Ulysses C. Andora, led the distribution of financial assistance held at the Office of the City Prosecutor (OCP) in Bacolod City on 09 July 2026.
After a thorough evaluation of relevant documents and other supporting evidence, the application for compensation filed by the victims was approved by the Board.
The award corresponds to 47 qualifying offenses, consisting of seven counts of Rape and Acts of Lasciviousness, and 39 counts of violation of Article III, Section 5(b) of RA No. 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.
This grant demonstrates the Department’s commitment to a compassionate, victim-centered approach that prioritizes the welfare and recovery of children by providing timely, responsive assistance.
"We fully recognize that no amount of money can undo the pain and suffering experienced by a child, but we hope that this assistance will help them ease some of the burdens they carry, support their recovery and help them rebuild their lives," Vida stressed.