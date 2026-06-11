Aurora okays P124-M disaster fund plan

The Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has approved a P124.32-million Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund Investment Plan for 2027 during its Second Quarter Full Council Meeting held on 10 June in Baler, Aurora.
The meeting took place at the Emergency Operations Center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in Barangay Suklayin.
Governor Isidro P. Galban presided over the meeting, together with Provincial DRRM officer engineer Amado Elson A. Egargue, and representatives from various government agencies and stakeholder groups involved in disaster risk reduction and management efforts in the province.
The approved investment plan is in line with Aurora PDRRMC Resolution No. 4, Series of 2026.
During the meeting, the council also approved Resolution No. 5, Series of 2026, allocating P3.05 million from the reprogrammed Local DRRM Fund and Special Trust Fund to provide financial assistance to sectors affected by the implementation of Executive Order No. 110, which declared a State of National Energy Emergency.
In addition, Resolution No. 6, Series of 2026 earmarked P1.46 million for the installation of a water system at the Provincial Equipment and Pool Office and the PDRRMO. Resolution No. 7, Series of 2026 approved P2 million for the repair and improvement of the Provincial DRRM Operations Center (Phase 2).
A key agenda item during the meeting was the potential impact of the El Niño phenomenon on the province. Council members discussed risk assessments, preparedness measures and response strategies aimed at minimizing its effects on various sectors.
The council also agreed to establish and organize the Aurora Provincial Task Force El Niño through an executive order, update the Provincial El Niño Action Plan, and continue implementing and monitoring inclusive mitigation and adaptation programs.
According to the council, the task force will operate under a comprehensive framework focused on five critical sectors expected to be affected by El Niño: water security, food security, energy security, health, and public safety.