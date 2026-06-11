Aurora okays P124-M disaster fund plan

The Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has approved a P124.32-million Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund Investment Plan for 2027 during its Second Quarter Full Council Meeting held on 10 June in Baler, Aurora.

The meeting took place at the Emergency Operations Center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in Barangay Suklayin.

Governor Isidro P. Galban presided over the meeting, together with Provincial DRRM officer engineer Amado Elson A. Egargue, and representatives from various government agencies and stakeholder groups involved in disaster risk reduction and management efforts in the province.