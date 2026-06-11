Aurora PDRRMC approves P124M Local DRRM Fund Investment Plan for 2027

The said Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund Investment Plan for 2027 is in line with the Aurora PDRRMC Resolution No. 4, Series of 2026.

During the meeting, the Aurora PDRRMC also approved Resolution No. 5, Series of 2026 that allots P3.05-million from the reprogrammed Local DRRM Fund and Special Trust Fund in providing financial assistance to affected sectors in relations to the implementation of Executive Order No. 110 or the State of National Energy Emergency.

Following this, the Resolution No. 6, Series of 2026 strengthens the allotment of P1.46 million for the installation of a water system at the Provincial Equipment and Pool Office and PDRRMO, as well as Resolution No. 7, Series of 2026 that allots P2 million for repair and improvement of the Provincial DRRM Operations Center (Phase 2).

One of the topics discussed is the possible effect of the El Niño Phenomenon, with the creation of risk assessment, preparedness measures, and response actions to lessen its effect on various sectors in the province.

The meeting also made the conclusion of creating and organizing the Aurora Provincial Task Force El Niño thru an executive order, updating of the Provincial El Niño Action Plan, and the continuous implementation and monitoring of inclusive programs and steps.

According to the council, the Task Force will be guided by a comprehensive framework that is focused on the five primary sectors that will be affected by the El Niño phenomen, which as water security, food security, energy security, health, at public safety.