Aurora approves measures to aid farmers, cut losses and bypass middlemen

BALER, Aurora — Aurora’s agriculture sector is set to receive stronger support following the approval of key measures by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan recently.

Vice Governor Patrick Alexis Angara said the provincial board has passed two landmark ordinances on third and final reading, allowing for more direct and sustainable assistance to local producers.

Ordinance No. 05-031 or the Sagip Agrikultura Ordinance, which localizes Republic Act 11321 or the Sagip Saka Act, creates the Aurora Farmers and Fisherfolk Enterprise Development Program. This initiative will organize producers into clusters, develop value chains, and remove middlemen to ensure they earn fairer income.

Under this program, the provincial government will act as an aggregator, directly purchasing local produce for use in provincial hospitals, jails, and other government offices.

The second measure, Ordinance No. 08-036 or the Post-Harvest Facilities Support Ordinance, establishes a system to provide modern facilities such as warehouses, rice mills, dryers, and cold storage in strategic areas across the province. This seeks to reduce losses from spoilage and damage caused by calamities and climate change, in line with Republic Acts 8435 and 10601.

Complementing these, the board also approved a resolution adopting the One-Town-One Product Agriculture Framework to further promote local goods and agri-tourism.

Another resolution allocating ₱10 million in subsidies for rice farmers amid the current rice price crisis was also passed. The body also authorized an agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for Project LAWA and BINHI, which will help communities adapt to El Niño and improve water supply.

“These measures are not just policies — they are our commitment to uplifting the lives of those who feed our province," Angara said.

"By giving our farmers and fisherfolk the right tools, fair market access, and protection from losses, we are building a stronger, more self-reliant Aurora where agriculture truly thrives,” he stated.