Truck crash injures 3 in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Three individuals were rushed to the hospital after the truck they were riding reportedly suffered mechanical failure and crashed into a concrete barrier along the Circumferential Road in Sta. Lucia, Km. 3 Asin Road, Baguio City, on the morning of 10 June.

The incident occurred at around 6:55 a.m., police said.

The victims were identified as driver Rony Aquino, 45, and passengers Joseph Tangcangco Francisco, 17, and a certain Boyet. Aquino and Francisco are residents of Barangay Mangga, Candaba, Pampanga.