Truck crash injures 3 in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Three individuals were rushed to the hospital after the truck they were riding reportedly suffered mechanical failure and crashed into a concrete barrier along the Circumferential Road in Sta. Lucia, Km. 3 Asin Road, Baguio City, on the morning of 10 June.
The incident occurred at around 6:55 a.m., police said.
The victims were identified as driver Rony Aquino, 45, and passengers Joseph Tangcangco Francisco, 17, and a certain Boyet. Aquino and Francisco are residents of Barangay Mangga, Candaba, Pampanga.
Based on the initial police investigation, the wing van truck was descending toward Km. 3 Asin Road from Marcos Highway when it reached a sharp downhill curve. Authorities said the vehicle's brakes malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control. The truck then crashed into a concrete barrier.
The truck was carrying cabbage seedlings that were supposed to be delivered to Buguias, Benguet.
The driver and passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.