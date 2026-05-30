Truck driver killed in Baguio road mishap

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver stepped on the brakes, but the police report indicated that they failed to function.

The driver then jumped out of the moving vehicle.

However, upon hitting the road, he was run over by the truck.

The driver's body was transported back to his hometown for the wake and burial.

The incident resulted in damage to both the backhoe and the truck, and it also knocked down a nearby electrical post. A portion of the road has been temporarily closed to the public.