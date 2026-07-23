The activity brought together representatives from the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, the Malabon City government, barangay officials, and civil society groups.

During the ceremony, the 22 individuals formally renounced armed struggle and reaffirmed their loyalty to the Constitution and the Republic of the Philippines.

Military officials said the oath symbolizes the former rebels' commitment to rebuild their lives through peaceful and lawful means while participating in community development alongside their families.

One of the highlights of the event was the testimony of former Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan sa Upper Catmon member Arlene T. Gueva, who shared her journey toward reintegration and encouraged others to choose peace.

NCRCOM commander Maj. Gen. Gregorio B. Hernandez Jr. said lasting peace requires the collective effort of government agencies, local government units, communities, and civil society.

"Every individual who chooses the path of peace contributes to a safer and more resilient society," Hernandez said, reaffirming NCRCOM's commitment to programs promoting reconciliation, preventing violent extremism, and strengthening public trust in government institutions.

The military said the ceremony highlights the government's whole-of-nation approach to ending local communist armed conflict through sustained interagency cooperation and community-based reintegration efforts.