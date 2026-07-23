Aside from considering the need of residents to be aware of the matters discussed in the SONA, officials also noted that one of the factors they observed was the anticipated traffic disruptions.

In a related city ordinance, authorities said that a temporary liquor ban would be implemented on the said date from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The city government further explained that the decision to ban liquor was to prevent disorderly conduct throughout the duration of the event.

“The residents and visitors of Quezon City may be affected by acts of caused by intoxication, which could negatively impact the peace and order of the community and the general public,” the order read.