The smooth surface of the tiles, combined with Baguio's sloping terrain and frequent rainfall, reportedly caused several slip-and-fall incidents, prompting the suspension of further installations.

The project also faced questions over the suitability of the materials, procurement process, and implementation, with critics noting the lack of consultation with organizations representing persons with disabilities.

Magalong said city officials found that several of the installed tactile blocks failed to meet required safety standards.

To ensure the replacement system is both safe and accessible, the city government will coordinate with the Persons with Disability Affairs Office and consult visually impaired residents in identifying priority areas for installation.

While waiting for the replacement, the city will apply a special coating to existing tactile paving to reduce slipperiness when wet.

The replacement is part of Baguio's P250-million multi-year sidewalk improvement program, which aims to install safer, internationally compliant pedestrian infrastructure and address long-standing deficiencies in the city's sidewalks.