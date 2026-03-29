SM Foundation, SM Appliance Center boost optimal learning at Pangasinan school

MES actively participates in community and environmental initiatives, regularly emerging as a winner in programs such as Brigada Eskwela and Gulayan sa Paaralan.

MES’ 600-plus learners are guided by the school’s slogan “Shine Magtaking for Optimal Learning,” which continuously nurture them to be academically competent and with strong values, preparing them to contribute positively to society.

One of its model students is fifth grader Cassandra Faith Galsim who has just been elected vice president of the Supreme Elementary Learner Government for the School Year 2026 to 2027. The student council for primary schools in the city aims to develop leadership, teamwork and civic responsibility among its officers, while acting as the voice of students to school administration.

Adding to the MES students’ inspiration to excel academically is the school’s teachers who provide them with quality education and the improvement of its facilities. Last 18 March, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) and SM Appliance Center turned over their donated two-storey, four-classroom building to MES.

The newly-built structure forms part of SMFI’s continuing school building program, which helps address classroom shortages and modernize learning equipment in public schools across the country. SM Appliance Center also shares SMFI’s initiative of providing safe and conducive learning spaces. Comfortable and inspiring environment for learning helps students sustain strong academic performance and values formation.

Principal Christopher Macasias believes that a combination of quality classrooms and quality teachers achieve quality learning.

The additional classrooms from the new building reduce overcrowding and provide good ventilation for high-impact instruction.

Not only learning struggle during hot summer days would be a thing of the past at MES. The DigiHub solves the lack of digital tools that leaves students behind in an increasingly tech-driven world. The digital center in the new building is equipped with computers and internet access, allowing the school to implement modern education more effectively, according to teacher Willy Cayabyab.