DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the initiative marks another step toward making the Unified 911 system more accessible while strengthening the country's culture of preparedness.

"Eto na ang umpisa ng pagkakaisa ng bayan natin sa emergency response. Ito ang 911," Remulla said during the launch of the Unified 911 for Resilience National Campaign.

He said the system is "unified" not only because it uses one emergency number, but because it ensures that every Filipino can seek assistance regardless of language or dialect.

Remulla also announced plans to procure additional emergency response vehicles for the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police to improve emergency response capabilities nationwide.

Since its launch in 2025, the Unified 911 System has handled more than 12.78 million calls through its National, Regional, and Satellite Command Centers, reflecting increasing public use of the integrated emergency response network.

The DILG chief also stressed transparency in the procurement of equipment for the program, saying all acquisitions are free from corruption.

He urged members of the PNP and BFP to continue upholding professionalism and integrity, saying public trust in the country's emergency response system depends on the dedication of its responders.

Also present during the launch were Pasay City Mayor Imelda "Emi" Calixto-Rubiano, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., BFP Officer-in-Charge FCSUPT Wilberto Rico Neil A. Kwan Tiu, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, and SM Prime Holdings Vice President for Mall Operations Junias M. Eusebio.