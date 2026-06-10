PNP warns applicants as Bacolod recruitment extortion probe begins

Nartatez ordered a thorough administrative and criminal investigation against Police Corporal Erchelle Letsoncito of the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region Regional Headquarters Support Unit after a formal complaint was filed before the Bacolod City Police Office.

"Let this serve as a lesson that you cannot buy your entry into the PNP. The old days of the palakasan system are over. We have already institutionalized reforms to protect the integrity and professionalism of the police force," Nartatez said.

The complaint was filed by police applicant Cris Jun S. Soriano, who alleged that the corporal offered to facilitate his entry into the PNP in exchange for P50,000.

Initial investigation showed that Soriano allegedly handed P10,000 in cash to the suspect on 6 April inside the PRO-NIR headquarters at Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr. in Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City. The remaining P40,000 was reportedly transferred through GCash upon the suspect's instructions.

The applicant later discovered that the corporal had no authority to process or guarantee police recruitment.

According to the complaint, Soriano reported the incident to Police Station 4 after the suspect allegedly attempted to contact him at his residence and through barangay officials on 7 and 8 June.

Nartatez emphasized that the PNP maintains a strict policy against recruitment irregularities and warned personnel against exploiting aspiring police officers.

He also directed all regional directors to intensify monitoring of recruitment activities, strictly enforce anti-corruption measures and immediately act on reports involving unauthorized recruitment schemes.

The PNP chief further instructed PRO-NIR to determine whether other applicants may have fallen victim to similar schemes and encouraged possible witnesses and complainants to come forward.

"To all aspiring police officers, there is no payment, backer, or intermediary required to enter the PNP. Recruitment is merit-based, transparent, and governed by established procedures. We urge applicants to reject and immediately report anyone who offers guaranteed admission in exchange for money or favors," Nartatez said.