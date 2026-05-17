PNP vows due process in probes of erring cops

He said safeguarding rights within the police service remains crucial to achieving institutional reform in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to uphold integrity and professionalism in the police force.

“Transparency and due process are not mutually exclusive, they are the dual pillars of true administrative justice,” Nartatez said.

“While the public has every right to be informed about how we handle erring personnel, our police officers also retain their constitutional right to a fair, impartial trial based on objective evidence, CCTV footage and testimonies — not headlines and public clamor,” he added.

Nartatez stressed that accountability should not override institutional procedures.

He also directed internal affairs units to fast-track administrative investigations while ensuring due process in pending cases involving police personnel amid growing public calls for reform.

“To our citizens, I assure you that the PNP does not tolerate abuse, and we are aggressively pursuing our internal cleansing program with strict accountability,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also sought to reassure police officers amid mounting scrutiny fueled by technology and social media.

“To the men and women of the PNP who quietly and honorably perform their duties every day, do not be disheartened by the noise online,” he said.

“The leadership stands by you and will protect you from premature persecution. Continue to enforce the law with integrity, and trust that our institutional systems will always protect your rights and validate your service.”