She then cryptically added: “May ideya na ako, pero hindi mahalaga kung ano ang iniisip ko ngayon.”

The PNP earlier said it had a lead on who was behind the placement of five coffins.

The caskets were found Friday at the Boy Scout Circle and Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City; Santa Cruz, Manila; Buendia Avenue in Makati City; and Barangay 54 in Caloocan City.

Several of the country’s largest business groups condemned the displays, describing the use of coffins as instruments of intimidation and hatred as irresponsible and disrespectful.

The groups warned such acts could sow fear and division while damaging the Philippines’ reputation as a safe destination for investment, trade and tourism.

‘Don’t bury sovereignty’

Civic leader Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, meanwhile, called for a thorough investigation but cautioned against dismissing the sentiment behind the displays.

“Investigate who placed the caskets. Establish the facts. Hold anyone who violated the law accountable,” Goitia said. “Just do not confuse the question of who made the statement with the substance of the statement itself.”

Goitia said concerns over China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea were legitimate, citing confrontations involving Filipino fishermen and Philippine vessels.

“Patriotism does not require recklessness,” he said. “But responsible citizenship does not require silence while our sovereignty is being challenged.”

He urged authorities not to accuse any individual or organization without evidence.

“If the people responsible violated the law, prosecute them. If an organization is proven to be behind it, establish that through evidence,” Goitia said. “Until then, do not invent an organization, and do not invent a conspiracy.”