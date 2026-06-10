PAF sustains Black Hawk missions in quake-hit Mindanao

Through the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao (TOWEASTMIN) and the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, the PAF conducted Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) flights over Sarangani Province and General Santos City to evaluate damage and identify the immediate needs of affected communities.

One S-70i Black Hawk performed aerial assessment operations while transporting 24 individuals from Rajah Buayan Air Station in General Santos City to Davao International Airport.

In a separate sortie, another Black Hawk airlifted 21 individuals from Sarangani Province and Balut Island to the Headquarters of Tactical Operations Group 11 in Davao City.

The Tactical Operations Wing Western Mindanao (TOWWESTMIN) also carried out RDANA missions in Zamboanga City, supporting wider efforts to assess the earthquake's impact across Mindanao.

The continuing air operations form part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' coordinated disaster response, providing aerial reconnaissance, facilitating the movement of affected residents and supporting local government units and partner agencies in relief operations.

The Philippine Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining rapid response capabilities and ensuring the timely delivery of assistance as recovery efforts continue in earthquake-hit communities.