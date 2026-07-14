The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will participate in Exercise Pitch Black 2026, the Royal Australian Air Force's premier biennial multinational air combat exercise, to be held from 17 July to 7 August in Northern Australia.
PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina O. Basco said the exercise will bring together air forces from 21 partner nations to enhance interoperability, strengthen operational readiness and deepen defense cooperation through integrated tactical training.
The Philippines will deploy its FA-50 fighter jets, C-130 transport aircraft and air force personnel, including air battle managers who will help oversee the country's participation in the exercise.
Basco said the PAF will take part in various multinational air combat scenarios, including counter-air operations, although she declined to discuss specific mission details.
She said the exercise provides valuable opportunities for training and learning alongside partner air forces.