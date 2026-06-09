PAF deploys aircraft for Mindanao quake response

An S-70i Black Hawk helicopter was dispatched on 8 June from Tactical Operations Group 11 in Davao City to conduct a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis mission over affected communities, carrying personnel from the Office of Civil Defense for aerial reconnaissance. The PAF also deployed a C-295 transport aircraft from Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay City to Davao, transporting personnel from the Department of National Defense, Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Philippine Army.

The PAF said it remains committed to supporting unified humanitarian operations in coordination with national agencies and local governments, adding that additional air and support assets may be deployed as operational requirements evolve.