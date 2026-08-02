Philippine Air Force (PAF) reservists and Air Reserve Center (ARCEN) personnel rescued teachers aboard a boat that began sinking in the waters off Sacol Island on 2 August.
According to the rescuers, the teachers from the Annex Campus of Manicahan National High School were en route to Sacol Island when their boat developed engine trouble. They transferred to a smaller boat, but because it could not accommodate all the passengers, it took on water and began to sink.
Fortunately, the PAF reservists and ARCEN personnel were aboard a larger boat traveling behind the teachers' vessel. After noticing the situation, they immediately responded and safely brought all the teachers aboard their boat.
No casualties or injuries were reported.