PAF welcomes two new Bell 412EPX helicopters

According to the PAF, the aircraft will primarily support troop transport operations for counterinsurgency and internal security missions, as well as disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operations during calamities such as typhoons and earthquakes.

The helicopters will also be used for medical evacuation and logistics support in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

With the addition of the new aircraft, the PAF now operates a fleet of 16 Bell 412 helicopters, enhancing its ability to conduct rapid deployment and sustain critical operations nationwide.

In his message during the ceremony, PAF Commanding General Arthur M. Cordura emphasized the strategic importance of the helicopters in improving operational readiness.

“The arrival of these Bell 412EPX helicopters represents a clear and tangible investment in our ability to respond, to sustain, and to prevail. These aircraft will carry our troops into mission areas, bring relief to communities in times of disaster, and extend the reach of the PAF wherever it is needed most,” Cordura said.

He added that the acquisition reflects the PAF’s continued commitment to building a more capable, responsive, and resilient Air Force prepared to address evolving national security and humanitarian challenges.

Cordura also said the helicopters symbolize more than modernization efforts, describing them as essential tools of public service that reinforce the PAF’s commitment to protecting Filipinos and supporting national development.