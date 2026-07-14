The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday defended restrictions imposed on residents, farmers and indigenous peoples within the Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base (CERAB) in Tarlac, saying the measures are necessary for public safety.
PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina O. Basco said the area is a military reservation where live-fire exercises are regularly conducted.
"It is a military reservation area. Dito po kasi ginagawa ang ating military exercises using live ammunition. For their safety and protection, hindi na po puwedeng ipagpatuloy ang development ng kanilang communities. Their presence there is unauthorized," Basco said.
She added that the PAF continues to hold consultations and dialogues with affected residents to address their concerns.
Earlier Tuesday, residents staged a protest calling for the easing of restrictions imposed by the military.