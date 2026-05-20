Two PAF personnel injured in Benguet plane crash

BAGUIO CITY — Two members of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) were injured after their aircraft crashed into a forested area in Tuba on Wednesday morning, 20 May 2026.

The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. in Sitio Cabuyao, Barangay Poblacion, Tuba, but was officially reported to local authorities at approximately 11:40 a.m.

According to police spokesperson Lt. Col. Roy Calulot, the aircraft involved was a gray, white, and orange PAF plane bearing tail number 10-39.