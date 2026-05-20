Two PAF personnel injured in Benguet plane crash

BAGUIO CITY — Two members of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) were injured after their aircraft crashed into a forested area in Tuba on Wednesday morning, 20 May 2026.
The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. in Sitio Cabuyao, Barangay Poblacion, Tuba, but was officially reported to local authorities at approximately 11:40 a.m.
According to police spokesperson Lt. Col. Roy Calulot, the aircraft involved was a gray, white, and orange PAF plane bearing tail number 10-39.
Authorities identified one of the injured crew members as First Lieutenant Ruth Angelique R. Pasos. The identity of the second occupant, a male airman, has yet to be released.
Emergency responders, including Tuba police personnel, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Tuba Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), nearby Baguio City police units, and local residents, located the crash site and rescued the two occupants.
Both were reportedly found unconscious before responders administered medical assistance.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.