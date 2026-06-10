PAF deploys Black Hawk helicopters for Mindanao quake response

Through the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao (TOWEASTMIN) and the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, the PAF carried out Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) flights over Sarangani Province and General Santos City to evaluate the extent of damage and identify urgent response requirements.

Following the assessment mission, one S-70i Black Hawk helicopter transported 24 individuals from Rajah Buayan Air Station to Davao International Airport, providing critical airlift support amid ongoing relief operations.

In a separate sortie, another Black Hawk ferried 21 individuals from Sarangani Province and Balut Island to the Headquarters of Tactical Operations Group 11 in Davao City.

Meanwhile, the Tactical Operations Wing Western Mindanao (TOWWESTMIN) conducted additional RDANA operations in Zamboanga City to support broader situational assessment efforts across affected areas.

The PAF said it continues to coordinate closely with partner agencies and local government units to sustain humanitarian air operations, accelerate damage assessments and ensure the timely delivery of assistance to communities impacted by the earthquake.

The military added that the continuing deployment of its air assets underscores its commitment to disaster response, public service and providing immediate support to affected Filipinos.