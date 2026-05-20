PAF confirms death of two pilots in plane crash in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — Two pilots of the SF-260 trainer aircraft of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) that crashed in Cabuyao, Tuba, Benguet at around 10:20 a.m. on 20 May were confirmed dead in a statement of PAF.

The accident happened after a long navigation training flight under the Military Pilot Training program. The aircraft was carrying two pilots and was part of an eleven-plane formation that departed Fernando Air Base in Lipa City on its way to Baguio City.

Responders at the scene located both pilots unconscious and transported them to a hospital in Baguio City for emergency medical treatment. However, both pilots later died from the multiple injuries they sustained during the crash.

The PAF stated its condolences to the families of the deceased pilots and committed to providing full support to them. An investigation is ongoing to establish the exact cause of the accident. The PAF vowed to issue updates as verified information becomes available.